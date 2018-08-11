Sinkhole traps six cars: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/11/18

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Six cars are trapped by a sinkhole that’s opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall. WGAL-TV reported that the hole swallowed the vehicles at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tanger Outlets just east of Lancaster City. A woman tells the station she was inside one of the vehicles during the collapse, and described it like an earthquake. Bystanders helped her get out safely.

WGAL says no one is hurt, but the vehicles can’t be removed until the area is stable. A woman who answered the phone at the mall office said “the photos don’t lie” about the incident, then hung up. Lancaster is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

ATLANTA (AP) — A gun safety advocacy group that began in 2012 after 20 young children were shot down in their classrooms has grown since then and is increasingly focusing on getting its members into elected office.

More than a thousand volunteer leaders from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered Friday at an Atlanta hotel for a two-day conference called Gun Sense University. The kickoff event included big-name supporters, like actress Julianne Moore and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, as well as survivors of gun violence.

A common refrain Friday was a push to run for office. A “Running for Office 101” training session on Friday drew nearly four dozen people. One of them was DeAndra Yates from Indianapolis who got involved after her 13-year-old son was shot at a birthday party in February 2014. Now 17, her son DeAndre is a non-verbal quadriplegic. She has another son, 14-year-old Darrius, and three stepsons, and Yates said she fears every day for their safety. She can’t bear the thought of another mother having to go through what she did.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania plans to restore general assistance cash payments this fall for poor or disabled Pennsylvanians following a state Supreme Court decision. The Department of Human Services said Friday it’s updating internal systems and training employees in how to determine eligibility and process benefits. When the program ended it had been distributing about $150 million a year, typically in $205-a-month cash payments, to some 60,000 people.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham is disavowing the support of white nationalists and claims her views about the nation’s demographic changes have been distorted, although that hasn’t quieted critics who see bigotry in her words. Her commentary this week leading into the one-year anniversary of a white nationalist demonstration that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, has also drawn attention to how Fox speaks to an audience that is overwhelmingly white. Ingraham said on Wednesday that “in major parts of the country, it does seem that the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.

Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people and they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.” As she spoke, film on the screen behind her depicted people scaling what appeared to be a giant border wall or slipping under a fence. Shortly after, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke tweeted a link to what she said, calling it “one of the most important (truthful) monologues in the history of MSM.” He later deleted the tweet.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The White House says a book by former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman is “riddled with lies and false accusations.” Manigault Newman says in her book “Unhinged,” that there are tapes of President Donald Trump using racial slurs and that she saw him behaving “like a dog off the leash” at numerous events he attended without his wife. The book is scheduled to come out Aug. 14.

LONDON (AP) — Almost 15 years after it was canceled, “Friends” is still there for British viewers. The catchphrase-generating New York sitcom is the most popular show on U.K. streaming services, beating big-budget original productions from Netflix and Amazon. Research by U.K. broadcast regulator Ofcom shows “Friends” led the field in the first quarter of 2018, followed by laddish Amazon auto show “The Grand Tour” and lavish Netflix royal drama “The Crown.”

The figures may be attributable to binge-watching by “Friends” fans after the show was added to Netflix’s U.K. slate in January. The data was released July 18 but reported by British media on Friday. The Ofcom data reveals how streaming has transformed U.K. television viewing habits, with 39 percent of British households subscribing to at least one service.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey got four hits, Andrew McCutchen homered against his former team and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-10. The Giants had lost three in a row and Pittsburgh had won three straight.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jacob Nix pitched six strong innings in his major league debut and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. Nix (1-0) got off to a rocky start. He stranded three runners after a pair of singles and a walk in the first, and two more runners in the second. Then he settled down, allowing one more baserunner the rest of the game, retiring 12 of his last 13 batters faced and striking out four.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterbacks Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph did something in the preseason opener against Philadelphia that’s pretty difficult to do. They all impressed coach Mike Tomlin.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour from the Miami Marlins for a minor league player. Bour is batting .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs. He’s expected to be a pinch-hitter in Philadelphia where Carlos Santana is the starting first baseman in the first year of a $60 million, three-year contract.

