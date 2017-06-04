Single vehicle closes portion of the Old Trail

SHAMOKIN DAM—In Shamokin Dam, a portion of the Old Trail was closed after a vehicle hit a pole and brought down phone lines Saturday. Police tell us Virginia Anderson of Selinsgrove suffered a coughing spell, went off the road and hit a pole.

Police closed a section of the north Old Trail between Stetler Avenue and 11th Avenue due to hazards posed by the downed lines. The road was closed while Verizon made repairs. No word on power outages or other problems. Charges have been filed, Anderson was not injured. (Sarah Benek)