Single vehicle accident in Watsontown, woman treated for minor injuries

WATSONTOWN – A one-vehicle accident was reported in Watsontown this week. Police there tell us 71-year-old Karen Trautman of Watsontown was driving a van and traveled off the roadway and hit a tree. The vehicle then went back onto the road flipping on its side.

Watsontown police say the incident occurred Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on the 10 block of Vincent Avenue. Trautman had to be extricated from the van and was treated for minor injuries by Warrior Run Area Fire Department and Ambulance personnel.