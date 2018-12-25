Home
Single vehicle accident in Watsontown, woman treated for minor injuries

WKOK Staff | December 25, 2018 |

 

WATSONTOWN – A one-vehicle accident was reported in Watsontown this week. Police there tell us 71-year-old Karen Trautman of Watsontown was driving a van and traveled off the roadway and hit a tree. The vehicle then went back onto the road flipping on its side.

 

Watsontown police say the incident occurred Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on the 10 block of Vincent Avenue. Trautman had to be extricated from the van and was treated for minor injuries by Warrior Run Area Fire Department and Ambulance personnel.

 

