Single mom wants children to have ‘great meal’

By Francis Scarcella

The Daily Item

MILTON — The greatest thing about living in the Susquehanna Valley is the Needy Family Fund, according to a single mother from Milton.

Samantha, 29, of Milton, said getting help during the holiday’s for her two children is the greatest present she could receive.

“I just want to be able to give my children a great meal,” she said. “My children aren’t the cause of my hardships and they shouldn’t be punished.”

Samantha was working earlier this year, but she said the factory she was working for furloughed her.

“I am out looking for another job,” she said. “I want to be able to give my children the life they deserve.”

Samantha said she felt uneasy applying for help but after speaking to a friend she felt better.

“My friend told me she received help a few years ago and it turned out to be a great Christmas for them,” Samantha said. “That is really all I want. I want to give back to those who help and I want to be able to one day be able to donate to this fund and help others.”

Samantha said her children, ages 8 and 10, aren’t looking for much for the holidays, but she wants to be able to surprise them.

“They are great kids and they understand our situation right now,” she said. “It breaks my heart when we go places and they see things they want but I just can’t afford right now. There will be a day when I can and I won’t forget the Needy Family Fund.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $75,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.