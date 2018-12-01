Single mom turning to NFF for seventh year, gives back

MILTON – A single mom of three has been a long-time beneficiary of the Needy Family Fund, but also finds ways to give back when she can.

39-year-old Olga Martir of Milton is turning to the fund for the seventh straight year, “My daughter goes to their programs, and I love the atmosphere. I love how they are willing to help and put stuff out there for the people that need it. I love the people there.”

While living life as a single parent, Martir works full-time. She’s an Assistant Manager at the Dollar General in Milton. She has children ages 10, three, and two. When asked if her children are looking for anything special this Christmas, Martir says her oldest child isn’t picky, having been taught it’s tough to ask for a lot because other kids need something.

Martir, who’s originally from the Bronx, NY, was the oldest of six growing up. Her family also benefitted from programs like the Needy Family Fund.

Martir shows her gratitude by giving back to the Salvation Army when she’s able, “At the start of the school year, I donated a lot of back to school supplies for the kids, because I know I could afford my child’s stuff at the time. That makes me very grateful for having a helping hand to help out.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. The latest donations to the fund include Robert Hontz of New Columbia, who donated $100, and Florence Hayes of Lewisburg, who gave $40.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.