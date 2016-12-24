Single mom celebrates getting a new job this holiday season

LEWISBURG — A single mother is raising her four-year-old daughter on her own and just got a part-time job to help make ends meet. Irene has lived in Lewisburg her whole life and is excited to watch her daughter open her Christmas presents this year. She’s also excited that her daughter’s aunt and uncle will be visiting from Pittsburgh for the holidays.

Irene says she does receive some child support from her daughter’s father, but has a tough time having extra money for gifts. Last year, her daughter received a bicycle from the Salvation Army and this year her four-year-old loves the movie Frozen and Sophia the First toys.

Irene said, “I am very thankful for the Salvation Army helping us these past two years. They are a wonderful agency with amazing people.” Irene says one of her best friends also gets assistance during the holidays through the Needy Family Fund and they are thankful to have gifts for their children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

She said, “We are very low income. My daughter is able to attend Head Start, so I can work some hours while she is there.” She is looking forward to being able to work more, when her daughter is ready for kindergarten.

Sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, the Needy Family Fund raises money during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate with gifts, food and financial aid in paying utilities. It is administered by Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton.

Donations may be made by check or credit card. Checks payable to the Needy Family Fund may be mailed to or dropped off at BB& T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Credit card payments may be made by using the link at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. (Ali Stevens)