Single grandmother very grateful for Needy Family Fund

MILTON – A single grandmother is counting her blessings once again this holiday season, thanks to the Needy Family Fund.

45-year-old Heather Stoltz, currently of Milton and originally from California, says this is her third year turning to the fund, “I’m telling you, if it weren’t for them…the nice ladies at The Salvation Army…they have helped me…helped with providing my grandchild with a jacket in the winter…little winter things…sometimes they’re expensive and I can’t afford it.”

Stoltz has been raising her three-year-old granddaughter, Christina, since birth. She also owns a dog and a cat, and recently lost a dog. Stoltz says Christina’s parents have had difficulty keeping up with her life. Stoltz says she’s also unemployed on disability and a fixed income. Her only way of making some money is caring for the elderly and taking people to appointments.

Stoltz says she first learned about the Needy Family Fund when someone referred her to it, “I first started going to bread bank and it got close to about Christmas time, and they told me about it. They are just the nicest people. They help with the dinner…and the community gets together…I only get disability, I’m on a fixed income so it’s been a blessing.”

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.