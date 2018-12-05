Single father with health issues turning to Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – A single father with health issues is turning to the Needy Family Fund for help for a second straight year. While maintaining the challenges of being a single parent, Christopher Tallon, 26, of Sunbury is also unemployed and living on social security income.

He found out about the Needy Family Fund through a family friend last year, “Me, I can’t really work, because I can only do certain stuff with my health problems. My mom told me about it because a friend of our family works there, and she told my mom about it. We’ve been doing it since.”

Tallon has split custody of his six-year-old daughter, Trinity, and a seven-year-old son, Xavier. He says his kids have made some requests for Christmas, but he is unsure he’ll be able to afford gifts, “My kids have been telling me they want a bike, and this and that. I’m really going to try and do it, but with the low income I get, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get it for them for Christmas. I’ll probably have to wait until after Christmas.”

You can help this particular family, and many others, with a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.