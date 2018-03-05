Storm Update: PPL reports progress and all Valley roads open

SUNBURY – Most PPL customers in the Valley who lost power from last week’s Nor’easter should have, or should be close to having their power restored. PPL says significant progress has been made restoring power in Central Pennsylvania.

PPL reports this morning, they were hoping to restore all power in the Valley by 11 p.m. last night. As of 6 a.m. Monday, there is one outage each in Snyder and Union County, and nine outages in Montour County. PPL says this storm will rank among the 10 worst to affect customers.

PennDOT says one road in Columbia County remains closed. That’s Tyson School Road between Middle Road and Bear Gap Road in Cleveland Township. In Snyder County, Route 235 between Three Rivers Road and Route 522 in Spring Township is now open. Mile Post Road also reopened over the weekend.