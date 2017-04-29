Signed, sealed, delivered, old county prison transferred

SUNBURY – Sunbury resident Mark Walberg, on the day before the official ground breaking for the new Northumberland County Prison, signed the deed to take ownership of the old prison.

Walberg, who had the winning bid of $40,000 for the structure in March, told the Daily Item he doesn’t have a plan for the building yet, but local residents should expect activity around the building to pick up in the near future.

Last month, Walberg announced at the monthly City Council meeting, that he plans to rename the building Stone Castle. Walberg has stated that he will need to evaluate what to do with the areas damaged by the fire in January of 2015 before deciding what he wants to do with the building.

County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Rick Shoch were in attendance, and wished Walberg the best with the project, with Schiccatano telling the paper, they hope it not only benefits him, but the city of Sunbury and Northumberland County. (Christopher Elio)