Shuttle service available at Pineknotter Days 

NORTHUMBERLAND – The parking situation for Pineknotter Days in Northumberland has just been made easier. Thanks to road construction, parking is at a premium in the borough. Festival officials tell us Susquehanna Valley Limousine Is providing shuttle service for people going to King Street Park. The shuttle runs from the former W&L Subaru parking lot. The service is from 5 to 10pm each evening.

The shuttle will take attendees to King Street Park today in the evening. The shuttle service is free of charge and parking at the old W&L lot is also free.