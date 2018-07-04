Shuttle service available at Pineknotter Days 

Home
July 4, 2018

NORTHUMBERLAND – The parking situation for Pineknotter Days in Northumberland has just been made easier.  Thanks to road construction,  parking is at a premium in the borough. Festival officials tell us Susquehanna Valley Limousine Is providing shuttle service for people going to King Street Park.  The shuttle runs from the former W&L Subaru parking lot. The service is from 5 to 10pm each evening.

The shuttle will take attendees to King Street Park today in the evening. The shuttle service is free of charge and parking at the old W&L lot is also free.

