Should Valley teachers be armed in school? Valley parents debate…

LEWISBURG – The national debate of arming teachers includes some discussions in the Valley as well. Two Lewisburg Area School District parents joined WKOK’s On The Mark to discuss the topic, each on opposite ends.

Lewisburg parent Samantha Pearson says it’s not a good idea to have armed teachers, “Our teachers have a lot on their plates already, and I think I want them to be able to do the job their doing and focus on that. I think they do play a large part in keeping our kids safe through pedagogue, and through personal relationships and their interaction with the school and larger community.”

Another Lewisburg parent, Alf Siewers, whose ninth-grade son did not participate in the high school’s walkout, says there are a number of people in our area who know how to handle a gun and would be willing to help train teachers, “There would be at least some people willing to do the training to be a trained person in the school and I think the knowledge of that kind of program would be an important deterrent. Some of the diaries and statements of some of these mass shooters in schools indicate they intentionally knew it would be a gun free area in the place they were going into.”

