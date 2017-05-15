Should Selinsgrove School District be drug testing students?

SELINSGROVE— The Selinsgrove Area School District sent out an announcement to parents Monday that the district is considering implementing a random drug testing policy for some students. The drug testing would include students in grades 7-12 who participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities. At the bottom of the announcement is a link to a survey to see how parents and people in the community feel about this policy.

Superintendent Chad Cohrs says the district has been talking about implementing a random drug testing policy for over a year and now they would like to get parents feedback.

If implemented the random drug testing will start at the beginning of next school year. Superintendent Cohrs says the survey results will not make the decision whether or not to implement the drug test policy. (Sarah Benek)