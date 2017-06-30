Should School employees conceal carry?

SUNBURY—School employees may be able to start packing guns in Pennsylvania. New legislation to allow teachers and other school employees to conceal carry is said to pass in the state senate. On a recently edition of the On The program many valley residents called in to voice their opinions on the divisive issue. Joe is in favor of the bill but says training is vital, “I agree 100% that the teachers should be armed and well trained. That is the scenario that has to go along with it.”

Dan thinks the legislation is a good idea but he can’t believe society has come to this point, “It’s a shame we’ve come to this place where teachers have to consider packing heat.”

Sammy questioned what if the gun gets into the wrong hands, “Where a kid overcomes the teacher and robs him or her of their gun and then goes on a rampage.”

The bill would allow teachers to have firearms on hand if they have a concealed carry license, have met certain training requirements, and if the local school district authorizes it. Governor Tom wolf is said to veto the bill. (Sarah Benek)