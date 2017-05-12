Should PennDOT pay for most state police costs?

Concerns over police coverage in The Valley

SELINSGROVE – We’ve got to solve the Pennsylvania state police funding problem…so said one state representative Friday. Right now, the state police budget is $1.2 billion and most of that comes from state transportation funds.

State house member Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) says this is a big problem, “We need to come to some consensses as to how we will fund the State Police, because we are taking money out of the motor liscening fund right now which is in the future going to hinder future road projects and maintainence.”

Governor Tom Wolf has proposed a $25 per person fee that the townships and boroughs would have to pay for state police coverage. Rep Schlegel Culver says this is a bad idea, “We still have some major concerns for rural Pennsylvania, because services won’t be changing. They’ll be no additional barracks, response time won’t be faster and it’ll be exactly the way it is now, except rural Pennsylvania will be expected to pay.”

Her comments came Friday during the monthly meeting of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Committee Transportation Committe.