FREEBURG— A shotgun and other supplies were stolen from an unlocked truck recently in Snyder County. State Police at Selinsgrove report the incident happened between November 4 and 18 in Freeburg. The items belonged to 35-year-old Joel Sprenkle of Freeburg.

The shotgun was valued at $1,200 and the supplies were valued at around $250. The included a shotgun sling, a choke tube, shells, and a Carhart jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove troopers.