Shop small, shop local this Saturday

LEWISBURG– Lewisburg is known for their thriving downtown, and their main street full of small businesses, a great place to shop on Small Business Saturday.

Susan Kauffman, incoming President of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership spoke about what they are offering for Small Business Saturday, “We have special shopping passes that we are giving out, or you can go online and download a shopping pass. That’s good for fifteen percent off in all of the stores who are participating which is most of the downtown.”

Kauffman also says parking will be free in downtown Lewisburg from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day for your holiday shopping. Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010.

Pamela Burns, manager at First National Bank of PA say Small Business Saturday is vital for our local downtowns, “Statistics show that back in 2015, 95 million people turned out to go shopping at small businesses on Small Business Saturday. That’s 95 million people that are shopping local as opposed to going to the big box stores, and that’s really important to downtowns like Lewisburg.”

In addition, Lewisburg will hold its Late Night Shoppers night Friday, December 1. You can find more information at www.lewisburgpa.com.