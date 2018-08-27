Shootout at motel: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/27/18

YORK, Pa. (AP) — State police say a theft suspect was killed in a shootout with police at a central Pennsylvania motel over the weekend. Police in York County say the retail theft occurred Saturday and investigators learned that a suspect was staying at a Motel 6 in Manchester Township. A West Manchester Township officer and a Northern York Regional officer went to the motel shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday and encountered the man in a hallway.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun and fired. The West Manchester Township officer returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was pronounced dead less than an hour later at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released and an autopsy was scheduled Tuesday. Police said the county district attorney’s office had asked state police to investigate.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh woman is facing homicide charge after authorities said the narcotic fentanyl was found in her toddler daughter’s pink sippy cup after the child’s death. Twenty-three-year-old Jhenea Pratt was charged Friday in Allegheny County with criminal homicide and child endangerment in the death of 17-month-old Charlette Napper-Talley.

Police responding to a 911 call in April found the toddler not breathing, and she was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Authorities said in a criminal complaint that an autopsy that included three separate blood screenings found a lethal amount of fentanyl in her blood. They said Pratt told them she had “no clue” how the drug ended up in the beverage.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Paper products maker P.H. Glatfelter has announced the $360 million sale of its specialty paper business unit, which includes a location in central Pennsylvania. Glatfelter says the sale to investment firm Lindsay Goldberg includes facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio and woodyard operations in Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

The York-based company founded during the Civil War said earlier this year that it plans to focus on growing its engineered materials businesses, which produces such diverse items as feminine hygiene products, food packaging and air filters. The specialty papers unit employs about 1,800 people and has plants in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania; Chillicothe, Ohio; and Fremont, Ohio. The company said there were no plans to close the local mill, the top employer in Spring Grove area.

Features

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville sheriff says three people were killed, including the gunman, during a mass shooting at a video game tournament at a north Florida mall. Sheriff Mike Williams said Sunday evening he believed the shooter is 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore. He said the FBI was searching the man’s home as part of the investigation.

Williams said nine other people were wounded by gunfire and are in stable condition and two others were hurt while fleeing the shots. He says the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot. William said Katz committed the shooting with a single handgun. He said Katz was in Jacksonville for the “Madden NFL 19” video game tournament. The games maker, EA Sports, lists a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

DUBLIN (AP) — The Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States has penned an 11-page letter accusing senior Vatican officials of knowing as early as 2000 that the disgraced former archbishop of Washington, ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, regularly invited seminarians into his bed, but promoted him to cardinal nevertheless. The National Catholic Register and another conservative site, LifeSiteNews, published the letter by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano on Sunday.

In it, Vigano accused the former Vatican secretaries of state under the previous two popes of having ignored detailed denunciations against McCarrick for years. He said Pope Benedict XVI eventually sanctioned McCarrick in 2009 or 2010 but that Pope Francis rehabilitated him. Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation as cardinal last month, after a U.S. church investigation determined an accusation he had sexually abused a minor was credible.

KNOCK, Ireland (AP) — Pope Francis says parents of gay children shouldn’t condemn them, ignore their orientation or throw them out of the house. Rather, he says they should pray, talk and try to understand.

Speaking to reporters after closing out a Catholic family rally in Ireland, Francis said: “There have always been gay people and people with homosexual tendencies.” Francis was asked what he would tell a father of a child who just came out as gay. Francis said he would first suggest prayer.

“Don’t condemn. Dialogue. Understand, give the child space so he or she can express themselves.” Francis said it might be necessary seek psychiatric help if a child begins to exhibit “worrisome” traits, but that it’s something else if an adult comes out as gay. He urged parents not to respond with silence. “Ignoring child with this tendency shows a lack of motherhood and fatherhood.” He said: “This child has the right to a family. And the family not throwing him out.”

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s death in office has handed Arizona’s governor an empty Senate seat to give out — and a difficult political puzzle to solve before he does. Arizona law requires only that Gov. Doug Ducey name a replacement who, like McCain, is a member of the Republican Party and who will fill the seat until the next general election in 2020.

But in a state with a deeply divided Republican Party, where McCain was a towering but divisive figure, the choice is far more complicated. Ducey is balancing the demands of the many conservative Arizona Republicans who have soured on McCain. They are wary of Ducey appointing a moderate. But naming someone with dramatically different views from McCain could be viewed as disrespectful to McCain’s legacy.

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis declined Sunday to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against the former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, but rehabilitated him anyway. Francis said the 11-page text by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, which reads in part like a homophobic attack on Francis and his allies, “speaks for itself” and that he wouldn’t comment on it.

Francis was asked by a U.S. reporter during an airborne press conference Sunday if Vigano’s claims that the two discussed the McCarrick allegations in 2013 were true. Francis was also asked about Vigano’s claims that McCarrick was already under sanction at the time, but that Francis rehabilitated him. Francis said he had read Vigano’s document and trusted journalists to judge for themselves. “It’s an act of trust,” he said. “I won’t say a word about it.”

CHAFREE COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — A dog that survived almost three weeks in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash has been reunited with its family. The year-old canine — a golden-doodle named Bentley — was lost when the vehicle it was traveling in slid off the edge of a mountain road west of Pueblo and plunged 600 feet down an incline on Aug. 7.

The crash killed Jennifer Orr of Wichita, Kansas and seriously injured her 21-year-old daughter, Samantha. Samantha Orr returned to the crash scene after being released from the hospital. Orr and others spotted Bentley early Saturday and captured on video the moment when they were able to lure the animal in with food and a toy. KKTV reports the dog was malnourished and dehydrated but otherwise fine.

NEW YORK (AP) — The opening weekend for “Crazy Rich Asians” was historic. Its second weekend was even more impressive. The romantic comedy sensation slid just 6 percent from its chart-topping debut to again lead the box office with $25 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Almost as many people turned out over the weekend for “Crazy Rich Asians” as they did for its opening.

That’s virtually never the case for non-holiday releases, which typically drop about 50 percent. But propelled by an eagerness for a major Hollywood film led by Asian stars, “Crazy Rich Asians” is showing almost unprecedented legs. It was helped by weak competition. The critically slammed R-rated puppet caper “The Happytime Murders” debuted with $10.1 million, a career-low for Melissa McCarthy. The robot-dog fantasy “A.X.L.” flopped with $2.9 million.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales homered in a franchise-record seventh consecutive game in Toronto’s 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He is the seventh player in major league history to have a streak this long. He’s one short of matching the record held by Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long and Don Mattingly. Philadelphia won for the second time in eight games, erasing the painful memories of Saturday’s 8-6 defeat. All Phillies games are on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Moustakas and Manny Piña each hit a two-run homer in the third inning, Jonathan Schoop went deep in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4. The Brewers rocked Chris Archer for six runs and six hits in the third, when two missed catches in the outfield started the trouble for Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense bounced back from an uneven performance in a preseason loss to Green Bay by clamping down on Tennessee. The Steelers had six sacks in a 16-6 victory. Defensive end Cam Heyward called it a “good showing” but warned against putting too much stock into it. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — It only took one pitch for Mana Lau Kong to deliver Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade. Kong homered to center field on the first pitch his team saw, and Ka’olu Holt pitched a complete game to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship. It’s the first Little League World Series title for Hawaii since 2008. Hawaii is now one of seven U.S. states with at least three LLWS championships.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles have signed rookie free agent linebacker Jaboree Williams and released linebacker Corey Nelson. Williams played four seasons at Wake Forest. Nelson signed as a free agent in March after four seasons in Denver. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

