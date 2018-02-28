Shooting victim identified

SHAMOKIN – Authorities have released the name of the victim of the deadly shooting in Shamokin Monday night. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley told WKOK in a statement that 23-year-old Kasandra Ortiz of Shamokin was the victim of a shotgun wound to the head, and her death is being ruled a homicide.

Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene along Rock Street and the coroner says her body was identified by family members using her tattoos.

41-year-old Jose Colon was arrested after a lengthy standoff with Shamokin Police Tuesday morning in Shamokin. No one is charged in Ortiz’ death at this time, Colon is currently at Geisinger due to a Shotgun wound from Tuesday’s standoff.