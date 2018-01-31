Home
Shooting Update:  Sunbury police search and home and look for ‘Ghost’

WKOK Staff | January 31, 2018 |

 

SUNBURY – Sunbury police searched a home where apparently a shooting happened Tuesday night and they say are looking for the man known as ‘Ghost’ in the community.

 

Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller issued a statement saying they are searching 446 Race Street where the previous night, they found a blood trail outside the home, freshly cleaned floors in the home, and a semi-automatic AR-15 type rifle.

 

That’s where they believe a juvenile male may have been shot in the groin. That teen turned up at Sunbury hospital and was transferred to Geisinger. Chief Miller said “Officers would discover that a black male with the street name “Ghost” fled the hospital in the vehicle after dropping off the victim for treatment.”

 

Ghost is thought to be 22-year-old Luis Alamo of Bloomsburg. He was involved in a shooting in Sunbury last June.  This is a developing story; we’ll have more updates later.

