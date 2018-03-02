Details out on Sunbury Shooting: One man hurt, one jailed

SUNBURY – A man is in custody after a shooting late Thursday night at a Sunbury apartment. Sunbury police tell WKOK, the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at an apartment at 40 South Eleventh Street.

Upon police arrival, officers located the victim, Robert Crews, with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and exit wound below his left ear. The suspect, Brandyn Browne, told police he picked up a .380 semi-automatic handgun, pulled on the slide, and pointed the gun at Crews and pulled the trigger.

Browne claims he thought the weapon was not loaded. Crews was treated at the scene and transported to Geisinger for further treatment.

Browne was placed in the Centre County Prison in lieu of $100,000. He faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and other charges.