Shikellamy’s Beck Elementary and GSVUW host back to school party

SUNBURY – It’s not time to get back in the classroom yet, but there was still an opportunity to meet the teachers and current students of a Valley elementary school. Grace Beck Elementary School in Sunbury held a back-to-school block party Tuesday, sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

Starting a new school year can be a nervous time for students and their families…and this gathering put their minds more at ease with a chance to meet teachers and current students.

United Way CEO Joanne Troutman, “This is a way of helping us be the bridge that breaks down that wall. The teachers are here to help demonstrate they’re a part of this too and they’re excited about kids coming back to school.”

Troutman says this is the time to make the transition to a new school year much easier, “We are committed to this community, and I think this is the beginning of a demonstration that we are here for the people of this community, we want to make their lives better, we want to create a sense of pride, and a sense of belonging and connect families with one another, and that’s what this is about.”

We are about a month away from the start of school around The Valley.