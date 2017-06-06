Shikellamy’s Macy Minnier has died from ALS

Macy Minnier has succumbed to ALS

LEWISBURG – A beloved Valley teacher diagnosed with ALS has died. Former Shikellamy teacher and coach Macy Minnier died last night at Evangelical Community Hospital. He was 43.

Minnier was still teaching math at the beginning of the school year but was recently confined to a wheelchair. He was unable to attend Sunday’s “Miles for Macy” Charity Walk due to the progression of the disease, according to the “Miles for Macy” Facebook page.

Nicole Attiger, Minnier’s former student and an event organizer, says his positivity through it all was something she’ll never forget, “If he’s not mad about it, how can you be mad? He’s always saying God’s praises the entire time during his battle with ALS. That definitely changed my heart when looking at those types of circumstances. So he kept me positive during that time which is such a backwards situation.”

Family friend and organizer Beth Zeigler says “Miles for Macy” will still continue, with next year’s walk scheduled for June 2, 2018. Proceeds will go toward ALS Research and Minnier’s family.

Attinger said, “This is the least we can do for Macy and his legacy, is to continue to keep this going. I think this is something the community needs to see that there are good things happening and there’s still hope in this world and this community.”

A celebration of Life will be held next Saturday, June 17 at Lewisburg Alliance Church. The church is located at 137 Supplee Mill Rd in Lewisburg.