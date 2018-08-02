Shikellamy State Park Marina recovering from ’25th worst flood’

The marina in recovery after the flood

SUNBURY – With the flood waters receding, and the possibility of more flooding rains on the way, The Valley is still talking about the events of last week.

Bob Nova, interim manager at the Shikellamy State Park marina, says with water cresting at over 23 feet, the park had to be completely closed, “From the time we closed the park, to the time we reopened was 5 days. We closed on Tuesday, July 24. On Saturday, the river returned to roughly normal water levels, and by Sunday we re-opened.”

Nova said although this is the highest water level the river has reached since 2011, there was nothing unusual done to deal with this flood, “There’s pretty normal protocol, staff has a pretty good handle on what needs to happen as a high water event. It just takes a little bit of time, even after the river returns to a lower level, it leaves a mess behind it.”

The flooding last week ranked as the 25th highest flood ever, and the worst since 2011 at over 23 feet.