Shikellamy school board passes proposed final budget

SUNBURY— Shikellamy School District has passed its tentative tax increase budget for next year. The budget of over $47,000,000 includes a 2-mill tax increase. That equals an increase of about 2.3%, which approximately averages $34 more in real estate taxes for average district taxpayers annually.

The budget still has a deficit that has to be reduced. The budget includes $137,000 in various reductions in costs, including $25,000 in reduced cyber charter program costs, $22,500 from a fee reduction for the software for the cyber charter academy that is being implemented, and $46,000 in savings from a multiple disabilities class program.

District Business Manager David Sinopoli discussed where the district was able to make other cuts,

“We have some occupational physical therapy costs that will be reduced in this budget by $40,000, along with some special education expenditure supply costs of about $3,000.” The board will meet again on May 25 to review another draft of the budget. The final budget is due on June 15th. (Ashley Thomas)