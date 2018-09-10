Shikellamy Marching Band needs new truck after it catches fire

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy Marching Band needs your help raising funds after its truck caught fire while en route to Friday night’s football game. The incident occurred while the band was traveling along I-180 to Loyalsock Township for the away varsity football game.

Shikellamy Band Association Treasurer Brandi Ferster, “We think pistons went, because we know there’s metal in the oil. There was pieces of metal and fire shooting out the back. Thank goodness one of our parents was behind us so they were able to slow the traffic down and the truck was able to get off the road.”

There were no injuries and all equipment was saved and taken by other parents to the game. Because the marching band already had another truck out of commission, members need your help to raise money for a new one. Ferster says the Marching Band Association is working with Northumberland National Bank to take out a $10,000 loan. The band association also has a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $10,000 to pay the loan back. Any other money raised will help go toward other expenses.

Ferster says not having a truck is a big strain now for the marching band, “When we go to the other events, the other events don’t like people parking all their vehicles there, and we’re trying to coordinate all these different cars, that it makes it very difficult to get all the instruments where the kids are.”

The band association hopes to purchase a new truck soon with its first competition looming this Saturday as well. Click here to visit the band’s GoFundMe page.