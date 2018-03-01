Shikellamy Honor Society raises funds for student book giveaway

SUNBURY – Prior to next week’s appearance of Josh Mantz, the Shikellamy graduate who wrote a best selling book about his death and recovery, there is a fundraiser underway to buy numerous copies of his book.

The Shikellamy Honor Society is seeking sponsors so they can buy a copy of the book for every student in the high school. It costs $10 to sponsor one students book and if anyone wants to donate, you can do so at the Shikellamy High School. The goal is $8,000 and totals are currently around $6,000.

Josh Mantz is a Shikellamy graduate, a former soldier and veteran of the Iraq War, and now a successful author. His book, “The Beauty of a Darker Soul,” focuses on overcoming trauma through the power of human connection and he will be speaking about it at a fundraiser and book signing at Shikellamy High School Monday, March 5 at 6pm.

Michelle Stark is Josh’s mother, she told WKOK that Josh’s story is about dealing with the emotional damage war does to a person, “His story is more about 10 years after, and his ups and downs, and of the difficulties he went through of dealing with the guilt, PTSD, survivor guilt; things like that.”

Josh was the victim of a sniper’s shot that actually killed him for close to 15 minutes while in Iraq, but as Stark points out, it’s less about the war, and more about the connections, “It’s not a war story. It does talk about his experience in Iraq and what he went through there, and pretty much the bonds he formed with the Iraqi elders and how humanitarian efforts were the biggest part of the success in what they were doing.”

“The Beauty of a Darker Soul” will be available at the event on March 5, and costs $10. Proceeds from the sales at the event will benefit Parent to Parent Connections of Northumberland County, “We selected that organization because they do a lot of work with children in our area and they are a nonprofit, and they are actually doing a trauma workshop themselves.”