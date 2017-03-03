Shikellamy guidance counselors seeking to ignite spark

SUNBURY- Shikellamy guidance counselors continue to seek to ignite a spark in their student’s interest in choosing a career path. Last night at Shikellamy’s board meeting, guidance counselors delivered a formal presentation of their 339 Guidance Services Plan. The plan began to form in the fall of 2015. It has been a collaborative effort of the district’s guidance counselors and state consultants.

Robert Donlan, a Shikellamy district guidance counselor, explains that the plan is designed to generate interest in students.

“The term ‘spark’ is just the idea, the interest, and trying to get kids to focus on things at an early age. Obviously, it has to be something that they’re interested in, but also, productive in, in the future.”

Donlan also elaborates on the benefits of having a plan, which follows students K-12, in place, “In previous years, we were covering a lot of things that the state wanted us to have in place for kids, and preparing them for careers for the workplace, whatever they might want to do. The 339 plan makes it streamlined.”

As a part of this plan, guidance counselors announced to the board that STEM courses will be offered at the Shikellamy high school to area juniors starting this fall. These courses will be offered through Bloomsburg University. The courses will span over a two year program and will present students with the opportunity to earn upwards of 30 transferable credits. (Ashley Thomas)