STATE COLLEGE – One of the Valley’s own is continuing his climb toward the big leagues. Shikellamy graduate Nick Dunn was promoted to the Peoria Chiefs Monday, the Class A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Dunn had been playing close to home with the short-A affiliate State College Spikes, who made the announcement on their Twitter page.

Dunn hit .271 in 50 games with the Spikes. The Cardinals drafted Dunn in the fifth round (153rd overall) in June’s MLB Draft.