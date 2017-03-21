Shik girl bowlers turn to ‘gofundme’ for their national competition

SUNBURY– The Shikellamy High School girls bowling team qualified for a trip to the national tournament after their state championship win on Saturday, but the team needs help to be able to make the trip to Nashville.

Mark Derr, bowling coach created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the trip, saying ” We setup a Go Fund Me page that anybody can go on there and donate whatever little bit that they would like to help the girls out. We’re going definitely be doing some other fundraising stuff too. ”

The High School Bowling National Championship will be held June 24 and 25 in Tennessee, and Derr says the three day trip will cost the team close to $10,000. ” The State High School Bowling Association they are actually going to pay our entry fee. I think that’s only $300 or $400 dollars so that’s not the big part of it, but the travel obviously is the expense we have. Seven or eight players will go with to the tournament. So, we are looking at three days of stay down there and the travel down and back. We are looking at probably $10,000- $12,000 in expense.”

If you are interested in helping the Shikellamy high school girls bowling team go to nations, visit gofundme.com/shikellamy-bowlers-to-nationals to support the team and send them to Nashville this summer. (Sarah Benek)