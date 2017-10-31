Shikellamy football playoff tickets for sale

SUNBURY – Your Shikellamy Braves football team is in the district playoffs, and officials at the high school say tickets Friday’s game can be reserved now. Reserved tickets can be purchased during school hours from Tuesday to Friday for $6.00 while supplies last.

Adult tickets are $6.00 and student tickets are $4.00. No passes will be accepted at the game. General Admission tickets can only be purchased at the game. Gates will open at 5:00. The Braves (8-2) host Athens (8-2) in the District 4 Class 4A semi-finals at Shikellamy Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. (Matt Catrillo)