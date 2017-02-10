Shikellamy approves preliminary budget

SUNBURY- Work will continue on Shikellamy’s 2017-2018 general fund budget. Last night, the board approved a preliminary budget total of just over $47 million dollars, a figure which is up two million dollars from last year’s final budget of over $45 million. While revenue projections and deficit figures are not available at this time, Business Manager David Sinopoli explains some of the factors which may affect the figures as work begins toward a final budget.

“We’re hopeful to be able to add a few staff positions. We have not finalized those yet, those are all internal discussions that we’re having (to find out) what the needs are of the individual schools. There is a bit of pension. Costs are increasing. Salaries are increasing. Salaries and benefits are always the two big items in any budget.”

Staff are expected to bring forth their budget requests in March. The finalized budget is due in June. (Ashley Thomas)