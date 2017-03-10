Shikellamy approves $20,000 in donations for athletic facilities

SUNBURY- The Shikellamy school board approved $20,000 in donations at last night’s board meeting. Donations included $10,000 from the Northumberland National Bank and $10,000 from the Sunbury Motor Company. They were donated as a part of a new Shikellamy Athletic Complex/Field Sponsorship agreement project, which grants advertising space to sponsors. The donation funds will benefit Shikellamy athletic facilities.

District Superintendent Brett Misavage explained, “We’re reaching out to local businesses and working with them. They’re getting some advertising but we’re using [the donations] as far as maintenance and some new things that we would like to finish down at the stadium and our fields.”

Advertisements will be displayed on new advertising boards both at the Shikellamy Stadium and at the field house. The signage that the district will be giving sponsors for advertising will last for ten years, and will be maintained by the district. The donations will be dispersed over a five year period in $2,000 increments. (Ashley Thomas)