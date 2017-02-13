Sheriffs are guest speakers at the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives meeting

LEWISBURG — Area county sheriffs will be the guest speakers at this evening’s Susquehanna Valley Conservatives monthly meeting. Sheriffs from Montour, Columbia, Union and Lycoming Counties are confirmed to attend. It’s also possible the Snyder and Northumberland County sheriffs may be attending.

This is an opportunity for local sheriffs to tell people living in their communities about crime and how residents can help law enforcement do their job. The meeting is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. this evening. It will be held at the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn in Lewisburg. (Ali Stevens)