Sheriff: 5 people dead after shooting at business near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says the five people who died after a workplace shooting at a business near Orlando were shot in several locations in the building. The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Monday. Demings says the people who came to work at the awing manufacturing company “were going about their business” when the shooter started firing. He says about 12 people were at the company and seven people survived. He says no survivors were shot or hurt. The gunman, described as a 45-year-old disgruntled former worker, also shot and killed himself.

In a news conference, Sheriff Jerry Demings called the shooting that left four men and one woman dead early Monday a “tragic incident.” “It’s a sad day for us once again in Orange County,” he said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.”

Seven people survived.