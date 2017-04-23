Sharing faith in a new way

LEWISBURG– A new faith-based group in the region is hoping to live out their faith in new ways. Isaiah 6:8 started earlier this year and have lots in store as they make their mission known.

Carol Lamparter, a member of the group, says the name “Isaiah 6:8” comes from the passage in the Bible that God asks Isaiah to share God’s message and Isaiah says “send me.” Lamparter says that’s not always easy to do. Mother Robin Jarrell of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Sunbury, says she got involved because the Christianity she knows is not the one that the far-right portrays.