Shamokin teen charged with simple assault in school incidents

COAL TOWNSHIP — A student is facing charges in Shamokin after inappropriate incidents at one of the Shamokin schools. The News Item is reporting that 18-year-old Christopher Stewart of Shamokin is facing charges of a simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Coal Township police say an alleged attempted sexual assault happened at Shamokin Area Middle/High School.

Earlier, we told you, the student accused of assaulting a female student at Shamokin High School was, and would remain, suspended. In a Facebook post submitted to WKOK, the victim’s mother claims the perpetrator tried to sexually assault her daughter. Sheila Ebersole says the attacker tried to pull her daughter down a set of stairs, trying to get her daughter to touch him inappropriately.

In a statement to WKOK, high school Principal Todd Hockenbroch the school has since been working in conjunction with those police. Several other students reportedly came forward to report comparable incidents.