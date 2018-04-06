Shamokin teachers set to strike next school year

SHAMOKIN— The Shamokin Area Education Association has authorized a work stoppage for the first day of school for the 2018-19 school year. In a letter posted on the Shamokin Area School District’s website, the teachers union says that if the parties should not reach agreement teachers will strike.

The letter was posted by SAEA President Tammy Glowatski and was addressed to Superintendent James Slack. The union authorized the stoppage March 12.

The Shamokin teachers went on strike twice in the 2015-16 school year before the school board approved a five year contract which is up this June.