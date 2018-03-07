Shamokin standoff suspect out of hospital, facing criminal charges

SHAMOKIN – The Shamokin man, shot and wounded after a standoff with police last week, is out of the hospital and facing dozens of charges. State police tell WKOK, they’ve filed a series of charges against 41-year-old Jose Colon, accusing him of more than forty counts of various charges, including attempted murder of law enforcement officers. Bail is $1 million.

Troopers tell us the charges stem from the February 26 incident at an apartment near Sunbury Street in Shamokin. Colon held police at bay for several hours and fired several shots at them and the trooper’s vehicles. More than 44 charges were filed against Colon. That standoff followed the killing of 23-year-old Kasandra Ortiz of Shamokin. She was the victim of a shotgun wound to the head, and her death has being ruled a homicide. Colon is not charged in her death.

Police ended up shooting Colon and he was in Geisinger for a time, he was released Wednesday, and taken to an arraignment at District Justice Robert Gembic. State police said in a statement, that the Northumberland County D-A Tony Matulewicz conducted an investigation and cleared troopers, saying their actions were justified.