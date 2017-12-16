Shamokin school board VP resigns amid charges

SHAMOKIN – With charges from a November incident looming, Shamokin’s school board vice president has resigned. Ron McElwee has resigned as V-P, only about a week after he was named to the position. The district will advertise for applications to fill the vacancy soon.

McElwee was charged last week for allegedly attacking a man with an electric stun gun in November. 43-year-old Barton Koser of Coal Township is also charged from the incident. McElwee and Koser face felony charges of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal conspiracy, use or possession of an electronic incapacitation device, and other charges.

McElwee also serves as treasurer of the Coal City Revitalization board. He also just ran an unsuccessful campaign for Northumberland County prothonotary. (Matt Catrillo)