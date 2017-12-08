Shamokin school board vice president in legal trouble

SHAMOKIN – In Sunbury today, the Shamokin School Board vice president, 34-year-old Ron McElwee, is being arraigned on assault charges. McElwee is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, four counts of criminal conspiracy, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and recklessly endangering another person.

Shamokin police say the incident happened November 15 on Independence Street. Police say McElwee and another defendant, Barton Koser, allegedly incapacitated a man with a stun gun and began punching and kicking him while he was down. Police say security camera footage from around the area of the assault captured images of the men who were later identified as McElwee and Koser.

The victim told police he believes he was assaulted because of an altercation a few days prior. Additional video obtained by police does show a scuffle between McElwee, the victim and others earlier in the week.