Shamokin police officer charged with DUI 

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin police officer has been charged with a DUI. The News-Item reports 49-year-old Scott Weaver of Elysburg and longtime Shamokin patrolman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol related to a March 31 incident. The incident took place on Route 54 near Lindy Acres Road in Ralpho Township. Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge William Cole.
The late-March incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. when Weaver failed to negotiate a left curb and his vehicle went up a small embankment. He then sheared a utility pole and hit a mailbox and several small trees.
According to the paper,officers on scene said Weaver had bloodshot eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol. A lab test result revealed a blood-alcohol level of .119. Weaver was taken to Geisinger for treatment of injuries.