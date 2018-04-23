Shamokin police officer charged with DUI 

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin police officer has been charged with a DUI. The News-Item reports 49-year-old Scott Weaver of Elysburg and longtime Shamokin patrolman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol related to a incident. The incident took place on Route 54 near Lindy Acres Road in Ralpho Township. Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge William Cole.

The late-March incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. when Weaver failed to negotiate a left curb and his vehicle went up a small embankment. He then sheared a utility pole and hit a mailbox and several small trees.

According to the paper,officers on scene said Weaver had bloodshot eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol. A lab test result revealed a blood-alcohol level of .119. Weaver was taken to Geisinger for treatment of injuries.