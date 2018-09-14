Shamokin mother accused of abusing twin boys

SHAMOKIN – Police say a Shamokin mother abused her 21-day-old twin boys. According to media reports, Shamokin Police say the infants had multiple broken bones and burn marks on their faces. Officers say 29-year-old Tifany Walter did admit to getting angry and overwhelmed when her twin sons cried. She also told police she has been off her medication for bipolar disorder and wouldn’t hurt her kids on purpose.

Walter is facing assault and child abuse charges. She’s now jailed after being unable to post bail. The babies are in custody of Northumberland County Children and Youth.