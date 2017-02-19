Shamokin mayor’s criminal charges dropped

SHAMOKIN – Criminal charges filed in January against a Valley mayor have been dropped. District Attorney Tony Matuelwicz dismissed charges against Mayor William Milbrand Saturday relating to the Shamokin Cemetery.

Milbrand was facing 42 charges after being accused of allowing construction crews to cover more than a dozen graves with dirt in the cemetery in order to put a new cell phone tower there. An investigation concluded fourteen gravesites were damaged, twelve of which included dirt over the sites and two that were covered by what appears to be a road by a construction subcontractor working in the area to build a tower.

It was determined after extensive analysis, the damaged tombstones were identified as broken or misprinted stones that were lawfully discarded and the dirt covering sites was put there by a sub-contractor and not Milbrand himself. Matuelwicz says despite Milbrand being president of the Shamokin Cemetery Association and being present during some of the construction, he is refraining from prosecuting charges against Milbrand for lack of probable cause. WKOK will be contacting the DA and mayor for further comment.