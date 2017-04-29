Shamokin mayor sues two police officers for false arrest

SHAMOKIN — The mayor of Shamokin, William Milbrand, has filed a federal lawsuit against the two police officers who were in on Milbrand’s brief arrest earlier this year. The false arrest lawsuit was filed against a retired officer William Miner and current officer Nate Rhodes.

The two took Milbrand into custody in January for allegedly allowing a cellphone tower construction project to displace graves at the Shamokin cemetery…those charges were later withdrawn, and the state attorney general is investigating the matter.

The federal suit says the two officers subjected Milbrand to false arrest, embarrassment, and the two abused the criminal justice process. Milbrand is president of the cemetery association and the suit is seeking unspecified damages.