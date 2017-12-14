Historic Shamokin  Masonic Lodge destroyed in early morning fire

SHAMOKIN – A landmark in downtown Shamokin is in ruins today after a fast moving fire gutted the four story building. The fire was reported on the second floor of the building on North Eighth Street at around 1:30am. By 7am, part of a side wall and the roof had collapsed into the building.

Northumberland County Communications dispatched a massive fire response, with responders from a dozen volunteer fire companies sent to the scene or responding to be on ‘standby.’ There were no injuries in the fire; there is no word out on how the fire started.

The more than century old building housed businesses on the first floor and Masonic Lodge rooms on the upper floors. Several local streets, including a section of Eighth Street, are still closed. Crews are still dousing the smoldering remains of the building at North Eighth and West Independence Streets.