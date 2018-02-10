Home
Shamokin man sentenced in stalking case 

WKOK Staff | February 10, 2018 |

MIDDLEBURG – A Shamokin man has been sentenced to up to a dozen years in jail for stalking and threatening his estranged wife. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch tells WKOK, 23-year-old Robert Longo was sentenced Thursday by President Judge Michael Hudock.

Longo received a sentence of 2.5 to 12 years in state prison. He will serve that aft er he is done with a state sentence he’s already serving for another 2016 assault case.

Piecuch tried and convicted Longo at a jury trial in November. This incident occurred in January 2016 when Longo assaulted his wife, then began sending threats in an effort to get her to recant.

