Shamokin man pleads guilty to operating meth lab

SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man charged with operating a meth lab and selling methamphetamines pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. 51-year-old Charles Britton was immediately sentenced to four to eight years in state prison. Britton was scheduled to go to trial in January, but pleaded guilty to seven felonies.

Police say Britton was making meth at his home on West Montgomery Street in Shamokin in March. In a separate incident, Britton was also charged with assaulting another man at a home on Franklin Street in Shamokin in February. Police say he struck the man in the face several times and hit him in the head with a lamp. Britton pleaded guilty to simple assault in that case and was sentenced to one to two years in prison. (Ali Stevens)