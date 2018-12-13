Shamokin man arrested, faces felony rape charges

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin man faces rape charges after telling police he had sex with a female because it was “something to do.” The Daily Item reports 18-year-old Hunter Dannheimer was arrested Wednesday. According to The Daily Item, Shamokin Police say they received a call about the incident December 4.

The woman told officers she was at her home when Dannheimer came in to hang out with her cousin. Dannheimer then told police she went to bed because she wasn’t feeling well. When she woke up, Dannheimer was kissing and hugging her. She then pushed him away and told him to leave. The woman says after waking the next morning, her shirt was pulled up and the jogging pants she had on were pulled down to her ankles.

Dannheimer claims in a text message the woman wanted to have sex with him, but she says she never wanted to and she had passed out. Dannheimer then told police he had sex because it was “something to do.”

Dannheimer was charged with felony rape, felony sexual assault, and other sexual crimes. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge John Gembic and sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.