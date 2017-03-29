Shamokin man faces charges for exposing himself

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP—A Shamokin man has multiple charges against him after a flashing incident that occurred Tuesday. According to Troopers 28- year-old Richard Iwanski of Shamokin was driving on Shipe Road in Shamokin Township with his pants down and exposed himself.

State Police say a 47-year- old female and a 10- year-old female were standing on the side of the road when Iwanski slowed his vehicle down, rolled down the passenger side window and exposed himself. Iwanski faces 2 counts of indecent exposure, 2 counts of open lewdness, and 2 counts of disorderly conduct. (Sarah Benek)